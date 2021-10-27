"If I kill everybody they have to give me title shot" - Khamzat Chimaev on how he plans to climb the welterweight divisional rankings

Khamzat Chimaev has been a big deal ever since he signed for the UFC. The Swedish-born fighter has always eyed the title at welterweight and is willing to do whatever it takes.

Khamzat Chimaev recently spoke with BT Sport ahead of his upcoming fight against Li Jingliang and made no secret of his violent plans to get a title shot.

"It doesn't matter if I kill everybody they have to give me title shot. I'm going to kill this guy and take the belt. It doesn't matter who's holding it."

Check out Chimaev's interview with BT Sport below:

Chimaev has been on the shelf for over a year after dealing with many issues. He had a bad bout with COVID-19 that saw him have serious problems recovering. This led to him announcing he was retiring from the sport.

Khamzat Chimaev did eventually agree to return. He is set to fight on UFC Fight Island against 'The Leech' Li Jingliang in an exciting contest that's bound to test his chin.

Aaron Br🎃nsteter @aaronbronsteter I spoke to Khamzat Chimaev earlier and he is excited to get back to fighting regularly.His focus is on the welterweight division and he plans on going back to Sweden after this event to get vaccinated in order to compete on cards in Las Vegas again as soon as possible. I spoke to Khamzat Chimaev earlier and he is excited to get back to fighting regularly.His focus is on the welterweight division and he plans on going back to Sweden after this event to get vaccinated in order to compete on cards in Las Vegas again as soon as possible.

Khamzat Chimaev is only looking for the finish at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev's bout against Li Jingliang will be his first in over a year. It will also be his first against a ranked opponent. However, Chimaev is not worried. He only sees himself adding to his highlight reel.

"I don't know when it will be finished- first or second round," Chimaev said. "It doesn't matter. I come for finish. I have nine fights and nine finishes. I'm not going to stop with that. I'm looking to kill this guy. I don't want to hold this guy down and finish the round. I'm here to kill. I'm the warrior. I like fights like that."

His mindset is a big reason why he is such a fan favorite. He's not just looking to win; he's looking to kill. Khamzat Chimaev will have his hands full with 'The Leech'.

Adam Catterall @AdamCatterall

No lay up in the UFC. Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t fought since Sept 2020 after suffering a serious bout of COVID that nearly forced him to retire.He has never fought a ranked opponent but his comeback is vs the 11th best welter in the world.Would be an incredible win.No lay up in the UFC. #UFC267 Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t fought since Sept 2020 after suffering a serious bout of COVID that nearly forced him to retire.He has never fought a ranked opponent but his comeback is vs the 11th best welter in the world.Would be an incredible win.

No lay up in the UFC.#UFC267

The fight takes place Saturday on the main card of UFC 267. The bout is contested at welterweight, with the winner expected to get a big push in the division. The main event sees Jan Blachowicz defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira.

