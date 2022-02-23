"This is going to be fkn insane" - Logan Paul to host Slap Fighting Championship with Arnold Schwarzenegger on March 5

Logan Paul is set to host the Slap Fighting Championship alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger on March 5th. The social media star and the Hollywood actor recently announced their participation in the event on an episode of the Impaulsive podcast.

The event will be available to viewers for free on Paul's Facebook page, YouTube channel and FanMio. He recently posted a promo for the upcoming event and wrote on Twitter:

"hosting the @SlapFighting Championship with @Schwarzenegger, March 5 LIVE & free on my YouTube channel and @Fanmio this is going to be fkn insane"

this is going to be fkn insane hosting the @SlapFighting Championship with @Schwarzenegger, March 5 LIVE & free on my YouTube channel and @Fanmio

Slap Fighting involves two individuals slapping each other across the face until one of them drops or quits. According to Slapstrike.com, each slap fight comprises three rounds with one slap per competitor in each round. Two out of the three judges present directly observe the strike while one analyzes the replay. A knockout is determined based on the participant's ability to continue within thirty seconds of getting slapped.

The contest will feature renowned fighters like Dawid 'Zales' Zalewski, who reportedly slapped former strongman Artur Walczak so hard that Walczak suffered a brain injury. Another fighter set to participate in the event is Vasily Kamotsky, a Russian slap fighter nicknamed 'Dumpling', whose compilation videos recently went viral on YouTube.

Watch the viral compilation below:

Logan Paul is intrigued by the absurdity of the sport

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul announced the event during a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast. Schwarzenegger and 'Maverick' will partner up with FanMio, which also hosted Paul's blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Paul claims that it was the absurdity of the sport that initially reeled him in. The 26-year-old told USA Today Sports:

“I love the absurdity of it. I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first. It’s hilarious to me. It’s like, how is that a real event? What the f**k is that sport?"

The event will be staged by Polish fight promotion PunchDown. It will take place at the Arnold Sports Festival, which was founded by Schwarzenegger back in 1989 in partnership with businessman Jim Lorimer.

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger on the Impaulsive podcast below:

Edited by C. Naik