Being near Petr Yan, I saw his mentality - Marlon Moraes can "taste" UFC gold after new beginning at Tiger Muay Thai

Marlon Moraes is the latest UFC fighter to join Petr Yan at Thailand's famed Tiger Muay Thai gym.

Once a highly-regarded bantamweight contender, Moraes has recently been in a three-fight slump. He has suffered consecutive TKO losses to Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, and Merab Dvalishvili.

However, 'Magic' believes he is now rejuvenated after teaming up with the interim bantamweight champion. During an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his showdown with Song Yadong, Moraes said:

"I definitely think I can taste that championship again. ... It's just a matter of weeks and my mentality tells me that I can do this and gonna do that."

While Moraes is grateful for Yan's hospitality, he revealed that pursuing UFC gold is still his main goal. With that in mind, the Brazilian said he won't have a problem fighting his new teammate if that's what it would take to become the champ. On potentially fighting Yan, he said:

"Nah, it's not a problem, man. Petr Yan is a different guy, you know. Being near him, I saw his mentality. Man, he don't care, you know. And I don't care too, you know. If I have to help him, I'm gonna help him. If he has to help me, I think he's gonna help me too. And it's about [success]. I wanna see people, good people, hardworking people succeed."

Check out our exclusive interview with Marlon Moraes:

Marlon Moraes thanks Petr Yan for welcoming him to Tiger Muay Thai

Marlon Moraes thanked Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson for helping him with his adjustments. He also expressed his gratitude to Petr Yan, the famed gym's poster boy, for welcoming him into the Phuket-based gym. Moraes said:

"It was amazing, you know. [There were] a couple of issues on the way there but everything got figured out. I got prepared and I just have to thank John Hutchinson, Tiger Muay Thai, all the training partners. Petr Yan [welcomed me] to his home, his gym."

Moraes also explained how his new gym helped him for his upcoming fight. He continued:

"The training was amazing. I feel great, ready to go and just getting the weight down, really easy the weight cut. I can't wait for Saturday night, you know. There's not much [of a] secret. Everyone has been watching me fight before. I'm just sharper and my condition is [on a] different level. Tiger Muay Thai, Thailand treated me really well and I feel like it's time to go man."

