"I'm gonna f*** him up next time I see him" - Marvin Vettori blasts "full of s***" Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori has put Israel Adesanya on notice once again. During a recent interview with TMZ, Vettori blasted the reigning UFC middleweight champion and claimed that he will f*** him up the next time he sees him.

Initially, Marvin Vettori started by saying that Adesanya never credits him for anything. 'The Italian Dream' thinks that he is the only fighter that will beat Adesanya and eventually, he will do so.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Marvin Vettori (190) and Paulo Costa (163) combined for 353 significant strikes landed, the 4th largest count in UFC history and the largest count ever not featuring Max Holloway, per UFC Stats. Marvin Vettori (190) and Paulo Costa (163) combined for 353 significant strikes landed, the 4th largest count in UFC history and the largest count ever not featuring Max Holloway, per UFC Stats. https://t.co/41iyC39KcY

Vettori thinks it's only a matter of time before he gets his hand raised against 'The Last Stylebender' but is waiting to see how things play out between Izzy and Robert Whittaker.

"He never gives me credit but he knows what's up, you know. I'm the only guy that's gonna beat him and eventually, I will, you know. Just a matter of time, let's see how it goes with Whittaker. But I'm right there, I'm the biggest opposition for him and he knows that it's just a matter of time before I'm going to win that title." - said Marvin Vettori.

Adding to his statement, Marvin Vettori claimed that the first time he beat Adesanya too. Vettori then went on to warn the 185-lbs champ by claiming that he won't be too kind to him the next time they cross paths. He added:

"The first time I beat him too. He's like, okay. I saw a glimpse of that video, he's full of s***. So I'm gonna f*** him up the next time I see him that's for sure."

Check out Marvin Vettori's interview with TMZ here:

Marvin Vettori is on the back of an incredible win over Paulo Costa

At UFC Vegas 41, Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Costa in an incredible light heavyweight fight between the two men. Following Costa's weight issue debacle, the fight was moved up to 205-pounds from middleweight.

Vettori has faced Adesanya twice in the past, losing on both occasions. The pair met recently at UFC 263 and Izzy successfully defended his middleweight title against the Italian.

