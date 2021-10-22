"That's his best attribute" - Marvin Vettori claims Israel Adesanya did 'just enough' to win their title fight at UFC 263

Marvin Vettori has once again claimed Israel Adesanya didn't do anything extraordinary during the pair's recent rematch. 'The Italian Dream' still believes that the reigning UFC middleweight champion did "just enough" to get the win at UFC 263.

During his recent interview with MMA Fighting, Marvin Vettori stated that Adesanya didn't engage much during their rematch a few months ago. The Italian fighter mentioned that he always performs his best when two fighters clash but Adesanya was trying to disengage and score from a distance.

However, Marvin Vettori did admit that he was off and felt like a few things did go wrong during the fight. The former title contender agreed that he made some mistakes and had to work on fixing them during his ongoing camp.

"It's a problem on my side because he just did, just enough to cruise, not risk much and then get the W. You know, he just didn't really engage so that's why when there is like battles and a clash of the fighter that's where my best comes out but when you like disengaging trying to score here and there and fight that way then you know, I felt like I was off. And a couple things went wrong, I definitely made some mistakes that I addressed and that I know, that I have had to work on and I worked on this camp and you know, in general, there's a learning process."

Marvin Vettori will face Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC Vegas 41

Marvin Vettori will be returning to action this weekend against Paulo Costa. The duo were set to clash in a huge middleweight fight but during the media day interviews, Costa revealed that he is currently overweight and won't be able to make the middleweight mark.

Therefore, the duo have now agreed to fight one another at catchweight of 195 lbs. Regardless, Marvin Vettori will aim to get back on the win column by beating the Brazilian this Saturday.

