"I will dethrone this PED user very soon" - Marvin Vettori confident about chances of beating Israel Adesanya

Despite having suffered two losses to Israel Adesanya, middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is fairly confident that he will dethrone the reigning UFC middleweight champion.

On Twitter, Marvin Vettori responded to Michael Bisping, who believes that 'The Italian Dream' would've been the champion of the middleweight division if Israel Adesanya did not exist.

Vettori responded to the former UFC middleweight champion Bisping, saying that he appreciates the support and will prove to him that he will dethrone "PED user" Israel Adesanya very soon.

Marvin Vettori wrote on Twitter:

Marvin Vettori is currently coming off a huge win over another former middleweight title contender Paulo Costa. However, the two men were forced to face off at light heavyweight after the Brazilian missed weight ahead of the fight.

Israel Adesanya appears to be Marvin Vettori's kryptonite

In the main event of UFC 263, Marvin Vettori faced Israel Adesanya in a rematch between the pair. 'The Italian Dream' headed into the fight on the back of wins over top names including Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson.

However, the second fight between Vettori and Adesanya was quite one-sided. The reigning UFC middleweight champion never really seemed in any real danger of losing the title as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory in June this year.

The first fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori took place in 2018 where 'The Last Stylebender' won via split decision in a three-round contest.

Moving forward, it would be interesting to see if Marvin Vettori can make his way into the title picture once again. Despite a win over Costa in his last octagon outing, Vettori still hasn't won a fight at middleweight since losing to Adesanya a second time.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is currently set to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in a rematch between the two men, which will take place in Houston on February 12th, 2021.

