The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially confirmed that UFC veteran Matt Brown will be returning to action on May 16th, as he prepares for a fight against the undefeated welterweight sensation, Miguel Baeza.

The veteran & the undefeated prospect are headed to #UFCFL!

Matt Brown returns on UFC on May 16th

Matt Brown was initially set for a fight against Miguel Bueza on the UFC on ESPN 8 event back in March of 2020. However, following the UFC's temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the promotion had to call off the scheduled event and cancel Brown's homecoming, as well.

In a welterweight rebooking, the UFC confirmed on Monday that 'The Immortal' will indeed return to the Octagon in May against undefeated prospect Miguel Baeza. Brown, on the back off two wins over Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders, will look to extend his winning streak in the UFC.

On the other hand, Baeza will be aiming for the biggest win of his career, having made his debut in the UFC this past October. The young welterweight star is currently 1-0 in the UFC and holds an overall record of 8-0.

What to expect from UFC's return in May?

The UFC will be marking their return on 9th May with UFC 249, which features a main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. As for their May 16th card, it will be headlined by Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.