Max Holloway trolls Conor McGregor after his win over Yair Rodriguez

Shortly after his win at UFC Vegas 42, Max Holloway took to Twitter to troll Conor McGregor.

The former UFC featherweight champion highlighted a now-infamous Conor McGregor quote, one that he delivered before his third fight against Dustin Poirier.

Through his quote, McGregor had suggested that he only counts knockouts as legitimate victories in mixed martial arts. Hence, going by that record, the Irishman claimed that he has 19 wins and one loss on his record. Speaking to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith ahead of UFC 264, McGregor said:

“My record [in MMA] is 19 wins and one loss. I only count knockouts. The only thing that’s final in this business is a knockout... The decisions, the taps, all that s**t means nothing to me.”

In response to McGregor, Max Holloway decided to troll his former opponent by sending out a simple tweet that read, 'Undefeated'. In doing so, the former UFC featherweight champion suggested that he is still undefeated, courtesy of McGregor's logic.

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are no strangers to each other on social media. The two men have been going back-and-forth against one another for weeks and the Irishman also posted an interesting video of him virtually staring down Holloway before his latest fight.

While there is currently no indication of what the UFC has planned for Holloway going forward, McGregor's name has been thrown into the mix as a potential future opponent for 'Blessed'.

The two men previously collided with one another back in 2013 when 'The Notorious' defeated Max Holloway via decision in a fight that occurred at featherweight.

Max Holloway marked his octagon return with an incredible win over Yair Rodriguez

In the main event of UFC Vegas 42, Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez took each other to the limit in a five-round war. Rodriguez made his return to the octagon for the first time since 2019 when he last fought to defeat Jeremy Stephens.

In his return fight, 'El Pantera' looked better than many had assumed he would and caused a lot of trouble for Holloway during several stages of the fight. However, a resilient Holloway maintained his composure throughout the fight and eventually walked out with the win via unanimous decision.

With the win, it now remains to be seen if Max Holloway will face Alexander Volkanovski for the third time or not.

