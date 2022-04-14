"My dream fight is Holloway" - AJ McKee lists handful of UFC featherweights he'd like to face inside the octagon

The highly anticipated rematch between Bellator featherweights A.J. McKee and Patricio Freire is set to headline Bellator 277 on Friday. The champion featured on The MMA Hour, admitted his desire to one day compete inside the octagon.

"My dream fight is Holloway, that's my dream fight... it's a banger stylistically. You know this Ariel, styles make fights."

The Bellator fighter also told Helwani in an interview that UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has yet to impress him since capturing the title from Holloway in a controversial decision at UFC 245, including his dominating win over The Korean Zombie this past weekend.

Reacting to UFC 273's main event over the weekend, McKee tweeted:

"Just watched @alexvolkanovski and honestly I'm not impressed... Good fight but bro's like subpar alright... He'd match up well with @PatricioPitbull."

If successful this week, the 27-year old Californian has his eyes set on a move up to lightweight where 'Pitbulls' brother Patricky currently reigns as champion. As for way down the line, McKee also expressed his desire to get the 'chandler' treatment whenever he decides to make the switch to the UFC.

Watch A.J. McKee's full interview on The MMA Hour here:

The 'Mercenary' has had an incredible run in Bellator, spending his entire 18-0 career in the promotion capping it off with a world title in his latest performance. McKee's first-round finish of 'Pitbull' was the first time the five-time defending champion was submitted inside the cage amongst his entire career.

"Relax there buddy" - Aljamain Sterling pulls no punches when responding to John McCarthy's comments

There has been a lot of debate surrounding the scorecards of UFC 273's co-main event. Aljamain Sterling made an appearance on The MMA Hour in an attempt to set the record straight in terms of how he felt about his title fight over the weekend.

Sterling clapped back at long-time UFC referee and Bellator commentator John McCarthy in response to a comment he made on his podcast, Weighing In, about their being 'no way' Sterling won the first round

The champion was not pleased, saying:

"Please just be quiet and let the big boys do what they do at a high level, something you have never been able to accomplish. Relax there buddy."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's full interview on The MMA Hour here:

McCarthy's podcast host and former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thompson responded to Sterling's comments on Twitter, saying:

"Why didn't @funkmasterMMA have that same energy when @danawhite said he lost the fight, eh @johnMcCarthyMMA, I'll wait...."

Aljamain Sterling is rumored to make his next title defense against former champion T.J. Dillashaw with a time frame yet to be mentioned.

Edited by wkhuff20