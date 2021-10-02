"He has done crazy things before" - Michael Bisping reveals if he thinks Conor McGregor will make a successful comeback

Michael Bisping is seemingly of the view that while Conor McGregor could make a successful comeback, the Irishman may not be able to reach the heights of greatness he previously scaled.

During a Q&A session on the official Michael Bisping YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ was asked whether he thinks Conor McGregor will make a successful comeback. Bisping responded by stating:

“It’s hard to say. You never know. When you look at Anderson Silva and what happened with him, he was never the same. Chris Weidman broke his leg. We’re yet to see him come back. So, we don’t know how that’s gonna go down. But if anyone can do it, let’s be honest, it’s Conor McGregor. He’s done crazy things before. So, there’s no reason why we should doubt McGregor, you know. The thing is, though, that makes me a little dubious, I will say this, is that – It’s hard to reach a certain level of greatness multiple times.”

Furthermore, Michael Bisping highlighted that Conor McGregor did incredible things after debuting in the UFC and eventually became a two-weight UFC champion. Bisping insinuated how rare this accomplishment is, indicating that McGregor and a few other MMA legends like BJ Penn are the only ones with this achievement on their resume. Bisping continued:

“It was just unbelievable what he did. To be able to recreate that, that greatness, to get to those kind of levels; I don’t think we’ll see that again. But that doesn’t take away from what he did. You know, the fact that he did it once is incredible. Some of the other stuff outside of the octagon, I’m not a fan of…Let’s see what he does. Sometimes, the best fighters in the world, when they make a comeback, that’s one of the se*iest things that they can do.”

Conor McGregor is recovering from his injury and could return in 2022

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) loss in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor suffered a leg injury that rendered him unable to continue and cost him the fight.

‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg, akin to the horrific leg injuries sustained by fighters like Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman, and Corey Hill. Despite dealing with a gruesome injury, Conor McGregor is truly optimistic regarding his combat sports future. McGregor is currently on the road to recovery and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

