"I'm back on the feet" - Conor McGregor reveals how his leg break recovery is going in meeting with Mayor of Miami

Conor McGregor has given a positive update on his continued recovery after a meeting with Miami mayor Francis Suarez.

It’s been two and a half months since Conor McGregor went toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 264. It came just half a year after the pair also met at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, with both bouts ending in the same way - Poirier beating McGregor.

In the third fight, however, a doctor stoppage brought an end to proceedings after Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg break at the end of the first round.

During a recent meeting of the minds with Francis Suarez, 'The Notorious' discussed what stage he’s at in terms of his recovery.

“What’s next is just recovery, day by day. Doing my physical therapy, doing my physical therapy work, listening to the doctors and getting back. We’re 10 weeks after the surgery and I’m back on the feet, based on the leg, I feel good. They’re here with me now in Miami [his children] and yeah, things are going very well.”

Conor McGregor - as confident as ever

One thing Conor McGregor has never been short of is confidence. As we look ahead to his immediate future, it certainly feels as if he’s gearing up for a return to the octagon - even if it’ll be 2022 before we can even discuss it happening.

He's a machine when it comes to recovery and you just know he wants to get one back on Dustin Poirier for what happened at UFC 264. These two men simply do not like each other. Even though Conor McGregor is facing the consequences of back-to-back defeats, he seems to be in a great state of mind with respect to his comeback.

Watch out, folks, because Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4 could roll around before we know it, especially if 'The Diamond' beats Charles Oliveira for the belt. There is a case for the winner of the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler bout at UFC 268 to get the shot. However, the financial possibilities of a McGregor title fight have often outweighed the logic of the rankings throughout his career.

The Irishman may need to get one more win under his belt but given how open Poirier is to the idea of a fourth fight, it has to be seen as a viable option for the UFC.

