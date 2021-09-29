Famous 'Pink Suit Guy' from the UFC 264 presser calls Conor McGregor his son, wishes him "happy Son-Day"

Josh Cohen, popularly known as the 'Pink Suit Guy' from UFC 264, recently uploaded a post about Conor McGregor on Instagram. In it, he called the Irish superstar his son and wished him a "happy Son-Day":

"On this National Sons Day, I want to wish a very happy Son-Day to my son; @thenotoriousmma. Please have a positive, and constructive day. And please, don’t get arrested. Love you son," wrote Josh Cohen.

Cohen grabbed eyeballs at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference when he showed up in a flashy pink suit. Cohen then asked McGregor a question that visibly agitated the Irishman:

"Conor [McGregor], guestion for you. you have won exactly one fight since Barack Obama was president... over a fighter [Donald Cerrone] who has zero wins over the last six fights. This man [Dustin Poirier] sent you to a place where time doesn't exist six months ago. Why should anyone expect anything different on Saturday?"

You can watch a clip of Cohen's interaction with Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference below:

Conor McGregor lost his trilogy bout to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

After being knocked out for the first time in his professional MMA career by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor called for a rematch. His wish was soon granted by the UFC.

A trilogy bout between 'The Notorious' and Poirier headlined the UFC 264 card. The highly anticipated fight started on a positive note for 'The Diamond', who was getting the better of McGregor on the feet as well as on the ground.

Unfortunately, the fight ended on a controversial note as McGregor broke his lower left tibia in the closing seconds of the first round. This led to Poirier being declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

The Irishman, who is expected to be out of action until the end of this year, is well on his way to recovery as can be seen from his social media posts.

