"I don't think it's ever going to be over with" - Dustin Poirier weighs in on Conor McGregor rivalry and potential fourth fight

Dustin Poirier does believe there’s a chance he’ll take on Conor McGregor for a fourth time - but it won’t be in his next fight.

2021 has been an incredible year for Dustin Poirier and it’s crazy to think that it could still get even better from here. He started off in January by knocking Conor McGregor out. Six months later, he earned another win over 'The Notorious' thanks to a doctor stoppage after a dominant first round.

The focus now seems to be on Charles Oliveira and the UFC lightweight title, but you can bet Dustin Poirier hasn’t forgotten about his arch nemesis.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be over with. You know, he’s got a long road to recovery but it seems like he still wants to keep moving forward and fighting. We’ll see what happens, man.”

'The Diamond' went on to say that while the pay day associated with a fourth Conor McGregor fight would certainly be lucrative, that wasn’t why he first put on a pair of boxing gloves.

Would Dustin Poirier take the fight?

The big question many fans have surrounds what happens if Dustin Poirier wins the belt at UFC 269.

Some believe he will take on the winner of the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight which is set to go down at UFC 268. Others, of course, think he’ll wait it out for when McGregor is fit and ready to return and challenge him for the championship.

There are quite clearly a lot of factors at play here but for Dustin Poirier, it’s all about taking things one step at a time. This guy has been through it all in his mixed martial arts career. Now, it’s all about reaping the rewards as he gears up for his second shot at the undisputed crown at the end of the year.

