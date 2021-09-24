"There was no quit that night" - Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje's assessment of Charles Oliveira being a 'quitter'

Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje calling 155-pound titleholder Charles Oliveira a quitter.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Poirier defended the newly-minted Brazilian champ against allegations made by Gaethje. The Louisiana native said:

"I've seen Charles in a lot of fights. He's been in a lot of fights at a high level. So, I've seen him kind of fold in fights before. But I've also seen him rise to the occasion and show up in adversity. If he was a quitter, he had a chance to quit when Chandler hurt him. But he came back and put him away... The guy showed championship mentality. Got hurt, pulled it together, finish the guy, I mean, there was no quit that night."

Watch Dustin Poirier defend Charles Oliveira below:

Poirier's response comes after 'The Highlight' criticized Oliveira following his championship-winning performance at UFC 262. According to Gaethje, he welcomes the opportunity to go head-to-head with Oliveira so he can expose him as a "quitter."

Charles Oliveira vows to submit Dustin Poirier

After back-to-back victories over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is expected to get his title shot against Charles Oliveira later this year. The championship matchup is reportedly being targeted to headline UFC 269 on December 11.

A huge segment of fans believe that Dustin Poirier is the uncrowned champion of the lightweight division as he has beaten more notable opponents thus far than Oliveira. However, the Brazilian is determined to silence his doubters by defeating 'The Diamond' decisively once they meet in the octagon.

“I would submit Poirier,” Oliveira told Sherdog in a previous interview. “Poirier is one of the most dangerous guys of the lightweight division. Always walks forward, but I think I’m at a different level, both in striking and also in the ground.”

Edited by Utathya Ghosh