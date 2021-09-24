"It's a good thing he can fight" - Dana White wasn't impressed by Conor McGregor's inaccurate first pitch

Footage of Conor McGregor's disastrous first pitch at Wrigley Field has reached the top management of the UFC.

Dana White responded to the Irishman's substandard throw at the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins baseball game with a humourous response. In an interview with Barstool Sports, he suggested that McGregor's throw was not the best.

"It's a good thing he can fight."

Watch Dana White's reaction to Conor McGregor's first pitch below (time stamp; 9:40):

Conor McGregor's unsatisfactory pitch was widely compared to that of 50 Cent. The renowned rapper also had an equally inadequate first pitch, which he botched ahead of the game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014.

Watch the two throws side-by-side below:

The 'Notorious' megastar commented on the comparison in an Instagram post, saying:

"The audacity to compare mine with this p*ss! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass. The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable."

Conor McGregor took the criticism in good spirit as he poked fun at Jose Aldo

While it seemed like the social media criticism of the Dubliner's first pitch was increasing, Conor McGregor took the condemnation light-heartedly.

The Irishman poked fun at former rival Jose Aldo as he gave himself a respite amidst the fiasco. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion posted an Instagram video of his infamous throw, edited and mixed with his knockout of the Brazilian at UFC 194.

Watch the hilarious video below:

