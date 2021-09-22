"The most devastating first pitch ever seen!" - Conor McGregor reacts to his awry baseball pitch at the Chicago Cubs game

UFC superstar Conor McGregor spoke about the substandard first pitch he threw at the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins baseball game.

Speaking to The Mac Life, McGregor said:

"The most devastating first pitch ever seen! In the iconic Wrigley Field. Well, the venom is there, the power is there. It was a little accurate-wise, but you know, I'm on the one leg. You can see me base fully on the left leg that was just recently injured. I'm happy with that, I'm happy with [the pitch]."

The Irishman was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins MLB game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Unfortunately, the throw didn't go as planned. The baseball went far wide of the mark.

McGregor blamed his recently operated leg for the inaccurate throw. He is still under a recovery regime from the injury he suffered at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

The terrible throw did not stop McGregor from comparing himself to MLB players. The Irishman said:

"If you compare the power, I don't think there's much of a power difference between mine and [the players] out there. Just the accuracy was a little off but, I'm happy with it."

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor ( @TheNotoriousMMA ) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." https://t.co/GTZQDqUbeU

Social media inducted Conor McGregor into the list of worst celebrity first-pitch throwers. Reactions from fans and fellow fighters came flooding in on Twitter after the Irishman's hilarious showing in Chicago.

Fellow UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje said:

Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 @Justin_Gaethje Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN It’s the way the mascot looks back at him in shock for me lol. It’s the way the mascot looks back at him in shock for me lol. https://t.co/Gb5dX7k09t I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake. twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s… I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake. twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s…

Conor McGregor's football throw in 2018 was also a failure

Conor McGregor was invited to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to throw a football before the Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game in 2018.

The throw was undoubtedly short of what you'd see from a league quarterback. McGregor visibly struggled with the technique.

The Rush @therushyahoo Conor McGregor’s form may not work for throwing a football but we can confirm that it works for launching a @MonsterEnergy can at @NateDiaz209 Conor McGregor’s form may not work for throwing a football but we can confirm that it works for launching a @MonsterEnergy can at @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/q2Cm28txI4

