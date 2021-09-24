"They don't go away" - Dustin Poirier talks about dealing with Conor McGregor fans after beating the Irishman twice

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier spoke about the reactions and backlash from Irish fans since his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He said:

"How was it like, or how is it like? They don't go away! It's all good man, it's always noise. Like I always say. That doesn't matter. What matters is what happens in that 25 minutes, what I do in camp, what I do at home and as long as I check those boxes and do the things I'm supposed to do, things tend to work out the right way."

The former interim lightweight champion also claimed that the UFC 264 post-fight fiasco hasn't fazed him.

UFC 264 saw Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight. The contest ended with a doctor's stoppage. McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury in the dying seconds of the first round.

Dustin Poirier's win landed him in the No.1 contender spot and put him on a course for current lightweight king Charles Oliveira. The Louisiana native will now seemingly face 'Do Bronx' in December. However, the UFC has not confirmed any such event yet.

Speaking about how much another title shot would mean to him, Dustin Poirier said:

"... I have a lot of miles left, I have a lot of tread left of the tire. The goal, when I first ever put on a pair of gloves, was to be the world champion. It wasn't to make money, or wasn't to make a name... It's very important to me. I don't take that lightly, I really want to do that."

Dustin Poirier won the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award

Due to his charitable deeds with his foundation, 'The Good Fight,' Dustin Poirier received the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

'The Diamond' sent out an emotional message to his fans as he showed utmost gratitude for his award.

