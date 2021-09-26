"I give him a lot of respect" - Dustin Poirier's coach agrees that Charles Oliveira is one of the best fighters in the UFC today

Dustin Poirier's coach Mike Brown has hailed Charles Oliveira as one of the best fighters in the UFC at the moment.

In a recent interaction with MMA Fighting, Brown said there's definitely something special about Oliveira and that he respects the Brazilian for his achievements inside the octagon.

Brown also pointed out that Oliveira has the most submission wins in UFC history and that he is a fan favorite. According to Brown, people are excited to watch Charles Oliveira fight and that's what sets him apart from most fighters in the UFC.

"I give him a lot of respect. I mean, I think he's a fan favorite, I think he is, you know, people are excited to see him fight and he is the champ. Guy's got most subs in UFC history, this is something special. Maybe the circles that I'm in or the circles that I am involved in give him a lot of respect. Maybe the media a little bit is what you're referring to but where I'm sitting he gets a lot of respect."

Check out Mike Brown's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Charles Oliveira is being pegged as the underdog for expected clash with Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier is likely to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title in December. Ahead of the fight, many analysts and experts have opined that it is only a matter of time before Poirier gets his hands on the title.

Despite his impeccable run of form lately, Oliveira is still being considered the underdog in a potential clash with 'The Diamond'.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Just spoke with Dana White who confirmed that Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira is indeed in the works for UFC 269 on December 11. Just spoke with Dana White who confirmed that Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira is indeed in the works for UFC 269 on December 11.

Dustin Poirier is currently in the best form of his life. He picked up back-to-back stoppage wins against Conor McGregor in 2021 and wants to end the year on a high by becoming champion.

Poirier has beaten a host of top contenders and former champions in the lightweight division. Winning the title would cap off a glorious career for the Louisianan.

