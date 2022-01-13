Michael Bisping believes that Jorge Masvidal's KO loss to Kamaru Usman could negatively affect his fight with Colby Covington

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping provided his thoughts on the upcoming Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington bout.

The former UFC middleweight champion opined that Covington might have an edge over Masvidal heading into the fight. 'Gamebred' is coming off a knockout loss to Kamaru Usman and Bisping believes it might play a big factor in Masvidal's showdown against 'Chaos'.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

However, knowing the type of fighter Masvidal is, Michael Bisping believes that a knockout loss in his last fight won't be an issue for 'Gamebred' at UFC 272.

"High pressure situation and he's coming off a knockout loss to Kamaru Usman, so that might give Colby a little bit of an edge. But if you know Jorge Masvidal, you know the type of guy he is, to be honest, I don't think any of that will be an issue. There is a possibility, of course, he's only a human being but I don't think there will be and the thing is, they know each other." - said Michael Bisping.

Watch Michael Bisping's video on Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal below, via his official YouTube channel:

Colby Covington will finally fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

At UFC 272, Colby Covington will finally face Jorge Masvidal in a highly anticipated bout. The two welterweights have developed a bitter rivalry with one another after being friends for years.

At one point, Covington and Masvidal used to be roommates and training partners. The two fighters were part of American Top Team before 'Chaos' had a fall-out with the gym. In the past, Covington and Masvidal have also cornered each other in their bouts.

Who ya got? Colby Covington. Jorge Masvidal. The Rivalry. The Grudge MatchWe can’t wait for this one at #UFC272 Who ya got? Colby Covington. Jorge Masvidal. The Rivalry. The Grudge Match 😤We can’t wait for this one at #UFC272! 🔥Who ya got? https://t.co/HjTCE3HAcG

Heading into the March 5th pay-per-view, Covington is coming off a loss to Kamaru Usman. The former interim UFC welterweight champion was beaten by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 268 in his last octagon appearance.

Masvidal, the reigning BMF Champion, was also beaten by Usman back at UFC 261 in May last year.

Edited by Josh Evanoff