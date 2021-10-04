"Imagine what Kamaru Usman would do to him" - Michael Bisping is confident Conor McGregor won't succeed at welterweight

MMA legend Michael Bisping is of the opinion that Conor McGregor won't succeed in the welterweight division. The 42-year-old also believes that the Irishman wouldn't fare well in a fight against reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

During a recent appearance on the True Geordie Podcast, Michael Bisping opened up on multiple topics, including Conor McGregor.

In the episode, Geordie stated that McGregor shouldn't move up to welterweight right now, given his recent losses. Bisping agreed and stated:

“Imagine what Kamaru Usman would do to him. I’m not saying that as a McGregor hater. And I’m not a f**king hater. I respect the body of work that he’s done, just not the antics and the last few performances. But him against Usman, Jesus Christ! Come on. Him against (Jorge) Masvidal even, you know what I mean. Look what Masvidal did to (Nate) Diaz. And I know MMA math doesn’t stack up, but come on.”

Apart from a 180-pound catchweight bout, every other professional MMA fight of Kamaru Usman's career has been contested at welterweight (170 pounds).

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has competed in three weight classes over the course of his MMA career, namely featherweight (145 pounds), lightweight (155 pounds), and welterweight (170 pounds).

You can catch Michael Bisping's comments regarding Conor McGregor in the video below:

Kamaru Usman's dominance and Conor McGregor's much-awaited comeback

Kamaru Usman is undefeated in the UFC and has just one loss on his professional MMA record - a submission loss he suffered early in his career. He is currently the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the men's UFC rankings.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' looks set to continue his reign of dominance in 2021, having already picked up wins over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal earlier this year. His next fight will be a rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's most recent fight was a first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage) loss in his trilogy matchup against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The 33-year-old has gone 0-2 in 2021, with both of his losses coming via TKO in a pair of lightweight bouts against Poirier.

Conor McGregor recently teased a potential move to middleweight as well as a run at welterweight when he returns. Presently, he is recovering from a leg injury he sustained in the trilogy fight against Poirier.

The opponent and weight class for McGregor's next fight remain unclear. 'Mystic Mac' is expected to return to professional MMA competition in 2022.

