"170lb weight division is nice for me" - Conor McGregor teases yet another move to welterweight in latest post

Conor McGregor has hinted at a move up to the welterweight division in a recent social media post.

Sharing a screenshot of this year's Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes, which he topped with total annual earnings of $180 million, Conor McGregor wondered what he would look like at a weight matching that figure. At the same time, he reiterated that the 170-pound division is good for him.

"170lb weight division is nice for me. Look at the fullness here on the scale in 2020. I Wonder what 180lbs would look like for me in this day and age jacked to the teeth 2021. Match my years take. $180m. Twelve months. Number 1, 2021," Conor McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor has a 2-1 record in the 170-pound division. The last time he competed at welterweight was against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246 in his return fight last January. The Irishman clinched a 40-second KO victory in the bout, thus securing knockout wins in three separate divisions in the UFC. Jared Cannonier and Vitor Belfort are the only other fighters to have achieved that feat.

Before facing 'Cowboy', the Irishman competed twice at welterweight against Nate Diaz. The back-to-back barnburners delivered by the two arch-rivals, who also share quite a bit of mutual respect, were fought out at 170 pounds.

Diaz became the first fighter to defeat Conor McGregor in the promotion in their first fight at UFC 196. He secured victory with a second-round submission win. The Irishman won their rematch at UFC 202 with a majority decision.

When will Conor McGregor be back in the octagon?

After suffering a gruesome leg break at UFC 264 in his loss against Dustin Poirier, it is unlikely that Conor McGregor will be returning to the octagon anytime soon.

The Irishman had surgery after the fight and has been recovering ever since. However, that has not kept Conor McGregor indoors. He has also been visiting award shows and games with his partner Dee Devlin.

He recently got involved in an altercation with rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly. It was initially reported that Conor McGregor was trying to get a picture with MGK. Upon being denied access by the rapper's personal security, the Irishman apparently lost his temper and threw his drink at the multi-platinum recording artist.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) https://t.co/H0naCNbMta

Conor McGregor later denied having anything to do with the melee. He claimed that he did not even know Machine Gun Kelly, except for the fact that he was dating actress Megan Fox.

