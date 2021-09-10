Conor McGregor weight cut photos: How the Irishman looked while making 145, 155 and 170 pounds

Conor McGregor donned two world titles simultaneously and became the first-ever two-division champion in the promotion at UFC 205.

However, the Irishman's achievements are not just the result of his spectacular striking skills. His underrated willingness to step on the scales and make weight throughout his career has often been vastly overlooked. Conor McGregor has never missed weight leading up to any of his fights.

Let's take a look at how the Irishman's body changed over the years as he stepped onto the scales.

Featherweight

Conor McGregor weighs in at the featherweight limit of 145 against Jose Aldo before UFC 194

Conor McGregor started his UFC career as a featherweight. He looked visibly drained before his weigh-ins while competing in the 145-pound division. The Irish megastar dealt with severe difficulties in meeting the featherweight limit.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani before his bout with Denis Siver, a clearly dehydrated Conor McGregor said:

"145, I wanted to make that championship weight. To let people know they're looking at the new champion."

Lightweight

Conor McGregor weighing in for a fight in the lightweight division.

'The Notorious' has often claimed that he feels his best weight class is lightweight. He dethroned Eddie Alvarez to win the 155-lbs belt with ease at UFC 205.

Replying to a user who asked him about his most comfortable weight category, the 33-year-old Dubliner replied:

"Reply to @Ahaggiswhufc145, 155, 170 I'd have a go at any of those 3, probably 155 is my favorite but"

Reply to @Ahaggiswhufc 145, 155, 170 I'd have a go at any of those 3, probably 155 is my favorite but — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 4, 2013

Welterweight

Conor McGregor steps on the scale before his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 [via @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter]

For his first fight against Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor stepped on the scale at 168lbs, under the welterweight limit of 170lbs. Although the Irishman was seen rubbing his belly during the weigh-ins, signaling that his weight cut went smoothly, the fight night didn't go according to plan McGregor..

Diaz, a natural 170-pounder, submitted McGregor in the second round. 'The Notorious' struggled with his cardio. While tired, he attempted a failed takedown that resulted in Nate Diaz securing a full-mount on McGregor before getting the submission victory.

However, the outspoken pay-per-view attraction demanded a rematch in the same weight class. McGregor avenged his loss at UFC 202 with a narrow split decision victory over Diaz.

Conor McGregor and Jared Cannonier are the only two active UFC fighters to win fights by KO in three different divisions

After beating Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Conor McGregor joined the elite list of UFC fighters to secure knockout wins in three different weight divisions. 'The Notorious' secured KO/TKO wins at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

Jared Cannonier is the only other active UFC fighter to do the same. 'The Killa Gorilla' has knockout victories on his resume in the heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight divisions.

