"That man walked Dustin Poirier down" - Michael Bisping reacts to Charles Oliveira's win over 'The Diamond' at UFC 269 

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Bisping (Middle); Dustin Poirier (right)
Modified Dec 14, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Michael Bisping, like many, watched UFC 269. Following the event, the former UFC middleweight champion gave his thoughts on the main event, which saw lightweight king Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira defend his title against Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier.

Michael Bisping, who does YouTube breakdowns, was ready to analyze the incredible final pay-per-view headliner of the year.

Great episode. Lots of laughs. Enjoy, retweet and share!!!! Thanks for supporting. twitter.com/bympod/status/…

Going into the fight, the Brazilian champion had amassed an impressive nine-fight win streak. Oliveira defeated the likes of Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson before securing the vacant belt in a winning effort against former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, had won seven of his previous eight bouts, including victories over Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The Louisiana native's only loss in that stretch came to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite a strong start, Poirier succumbed to a rear-naked choke in the third round, further legitimizing Oliveira's place on the throne.

The win caught the eye of UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Michael Bisping. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' gave a live reaction to the fight. Giving Oliveira his props, Bisping said:

"I've got to say, well done to Charles Oliveira. That man walked Dustin Poirier down. He was willing to take the shots he got dropped, he got right in his face, he took him down, he was technically brilliant on the ground and then in round three went right back to the well, got the body lock, took the back standing and choked him out to retain the belt, to stay the champ."

Catch Michael Bisping's UFC 269 main event breakdown below:

Michael Bisping hits 300K subscribers on his YouTube channel

Michael Bisping has amassed over 300,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, a feat he never imagined hitting when he began to upload fight breakdowns and opinion videos.

I hit 300k subscribers today. Thanks to all who supported this. Join the movement here -youtu.be/a1abTc8C3sI https://t.co/A2EWboU3Gm

As the growing industry of podcasts and YouTube channels continues to give exposure to more career ventures, Michael Bisping has a growing brand on his YouTube channel.

Following in the footsteps of former UFC fighters like Chael Sonnen and Josh Thomson, Michael Bisping has certainly developed his own entertaining style, which sees him rake in a high viewership with each and every upload.

हिन्दी