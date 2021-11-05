"Third round knockout" - Michael Bisping gives his official prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268

Michael Bisping has made his prediction for UFC 268's main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

'The Count' backed reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to finish Colby Covington in the third round via knockout.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

"I think we're gonna see a knockout again! I'm gonna say a third-round knockout for Kamaru Usman and that puts [Colby Covington] to bed, once and for all. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington should never be linked again. However, if Colby goes out there and beats [Usman], then we're gonna see the trilogy because everyone will want to see it. I think this fight is gonna do massive numbers, this fight's gonna be ridiculous."

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will once again engage in a grudge match for the welterweight title on November 6 at Madison Square Garden, New York. The first encounter between the two elite welterweights saw Kamaru Usman snatch a fifth-round TKO at UFC 245.

Michael Bisping explains why he thinks this could be Colby Covington's last shot at UFC welterweight gold

Michael Bisping explained why he thinks a loss against Kamaru Usman could be disastrous for Colby Covington.

The Englishman stated that UFC 268's main event could be Covington's last shot at the welterweight throne, should he lose to Usman again.

He said:

"We saw today at the press conference, Colby Covington came in. He was full of it, he was loud, he was proud. He was audacious... I think Colby Covington knows he has to win this fight. If he's going to realize his dream, he has to win this one. Because he's not gonna get a third try, unless Kamaru Usman gets beaten or he retires, there's no situation where Colby Covington fights for the belt the third time..."

Watch Michael Bisping's full take on Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman 2 below:

