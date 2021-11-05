"He looks like a Bond villain" - Michael Bisping jokes about Khamzat Chimaev starring in a James Bond movie alongside Hasbulla Magomedov

Michael Bisping recently joked that Khamzat Chimaev could star in a James Bond film with Hasbulla Magomedov.

During a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion joked about Chimaev having an appearance suitable for a villain in the popular action franchise.

Bisping failed to recall the name of a single Bond movie but joked about internet sensation Hasbulla also starring in one alongside Khamzat Chimaev.

"He looks like a Bond villain but he f*****g does. Imagine him in f*****g, I don't know, what's a Bond movie? Khamzat and Hasbulla, their own f******g movie, I'm telling you."

Hasbulla was recently present at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. His attendance caught the attention of the mainstream media. The online star was even inside the UFC octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov following his compatriot Islam Makhachev's win against Dan Hooker.

Check out Michael Bisping's latest edition of the Believe You Me Podcast:

Michael Bisping gives his take on Khamzat Chimaev's bizarre statistic

Khamzat Chimaev made his return to the UFC octagon for a huge showdown against Li Jingliang.

Much like his previous fights, Khamzat Chimaev ran through his opponent. 'Borz' picked up a first-round submission to extend his winning streak in the UFC to four.

In a statistic that impressed most fans, Chimaev did not get hit during the contest. In fact, Chimaev has only absorbed one significant strike - from John Phillips - over his four-fight career.

Giving his take on the statistic, Michael Bisping joked that Phillips' strike didn't count as significant.

"Four fights in the UFC and he's absorbed one significant blow and it wasn't a significant blow, it was one of them from John Phillips."

With the win, Khamzat Chimaev broke into the top ten of the UFC welterweight rankings.

The Chechnya-born Swede has made it clear that he wants to fight for the UFC welterweight championship. The title shot seems unlikely for Chimaev, but he could get a significantly higher-ranked opponent next.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh