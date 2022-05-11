"He was unconscious before he even hit the canvas" - Michael Bisping picks the most violent knockout of all time

Michael Bisping is an MMA legend who fought his way in to becoming a UFC Hall of Famer. Throughout his fighting career, 'The Count' bounced back from adversity, including fighting with one eye at the end of his career.

Watch Michael Bisping detail some of the struggles of his fighting career below:

Although his fighting skills were hall of fame worthy, Bisping's outgoing personality contributed to his overall success. After retiring from MMA, 'The Count' transitioned into being a UFC commentator, podcaster, and content creator.

Bisping recently uploaded a new YouTube video ranking the top 10 UFC knockouts. When it came to No.1, 'The Count' picked his famous knockout loss against Dan Henderson. While breaking down the vicious knockout, the UFC Hall of Famer used a satirical approach, talking about himself in the third person. The former UFC middleweight champion had this to say:

"Whack, an absolutely huge knockout punch that we have never seen delivered before, and Michael Bisping fell. He went down, and he was unconscious before even hitting the canvas."

Despite using a humorous approach, Bisping is spot on with the Henderson knockout being one of the best. 'The Count' tormented the American during the fight buildup and was ultimately humbled. Nonetheless, the former UFC middleweight champion is a crucial part of MMA history, and his ability to talk about his worst knockout loss like this was refreshing.

Watch Michael Bisping's top ten UFC knockouts below:

Michael Bisping pokes fun at Dan Henderson for being "born without a personality"

'The Count' is known for his aggressive trash-talk and witty insults. Before giving Henderson his credit for the knockout, Bisping snuck in a couple of slick remarks towards him. While describing the buildup to their fight, the UFC Hall of Famer had this to say about the American:

"Now this man endured so much adversity throughout his life. Number one, this man was born without a personality. Yes, could you imagine that? So, god knows what he was doing on a reality TV show."

Bisping was referring to the TV show The Ultimate Fighter, where he and Henderson were once the head coaches. Throughout the show, 'The Count' used psychological warfare to try and throw off the American before their fight at the end of the season. Although 'Hendo' got the last laugh, the former UFC middleweight champion's endless shenanigans made the season entertaining.

Watch Bisping create chaos as a 'The Ultimate Fighter' head coach below:

