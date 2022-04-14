"When you start getting frantic, things start falling apart" - Michael Bisping reacts to Marlon Moraes' retirement 

Michael Bisping recently reacted to the news that Marlon Moraes has retired from MMA.

The former bantamweight title challenger decided to call it a day after a rough patch in the UFC. He's ended his career on the back of a four-fight skid, all of which he lost via finishes.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' pointed out that despite having a great UFC career, the Brazilian was not in the right headspace in his last few fights. Bisping took the example of playing a video game, noting that when players start losing, they get stressed out, which in turn makes them lose focus.

"This [head] controls everything. When you start getting flustered, start getting frantic, things start falling apart and you lose focus. Anyway, Marlon Moraes, all the best my friend to you."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Marlon Moraes's retirement in the video below:

'Magic' retired from MMA with a professional record of 23-10. Having once been considered one of the best bantamweights on the planet, his fall from grace was rapid. Moraes failed to win in the UFC after scoring a split decision victory against Jose Aldo at UFC 245, which many saw as a controversial verdict.

Across his final four outings, Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong all finished the 33-year-old. Retirement may turn out to be a good decision on Moraes' part, especially considering all of his recent losses came via knockouts.

Marlon Moraes' best UFC wins

Moraes was once considered one of the most vicious knockout artists and formidable forces in the bantamweight division. He fought the biggest names in the UFC's 135-pound division and holds a number of high-profile wins.

Moraes earned five victories in the UFC, four of which came by way of stoppages. In one of his most notable successes, 'Magic' delivered a vicious knee to knock out current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling when the pair fought back in 2017.

Watch Marlon Moraes' knockout against Aljamain Sterling below:

The Brazilian also finished the likes of Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao in the UFC. After early success, Moraes fought Henry Cejudo at UFC 238 for the vacant bantamweight title.

He managed to start the fight strongly and at one stage it looked like he would get the better of 'The Messenger'. However, Cejudo made a strong comeback in the later rounds and earned a finish.

Nevertheless, Moraes was a fan favorite throughout his career. He always entertained the viewers whenever he stepped inside the octagon and his presence in the cage will certainly be missed.

