"It's very f***ing petty" - Michael Bisping reveals what ruined his relationship with Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor were on good terms back in the day but the pair aren't mates any more. In a recent interaction with True Geordie, Bisping revealed what ruined his relationship with McGregor.

Back in 2016, Conor McGregor was apparently offered a role in a popular action movie featuring Vin Diesel. As he was preparing for his rematch against Diaz at the time, McGregor didn't want distractions and rejected the offer.

When McGregor found out that Bisping later auditioned for a different role in the same movie, the Irishman apparently claimed that he had handed the role on a silver platter to 'The Count'. Bisping didn't take that too well. But all hell broke loose later that year when Michael Bisping picked Eddie Alvarez to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 205.

#UFC202 "I didn't even get a thank you from Bisping. That was my role" ~ Conor on the xXx movie "I didn't even get a thank you from Bisping. That was my role" ~ Conor on the xXx movie

"He got a part in a movie [titled] XXX with Vin Diesel but he had the Diaz rematch coming up and he was worried he was going to lose again so he stepped away from the part. I'd auditioned for XXX, for a different part... At a press conference for Nate Diaz 2, someone asked Conor about it said 'eh, you were supposed to have that part in XXX weren't you? But you stepped away because of Diaz and Bisping did it and he came off the set and knocked out Luke Rockhold. Do you regret not taking that part?'. And McGregor said 'Oh yeah I handed that to Bisping on a silver platter, he owes me a percentage of his money' and all this type of sh*t like he does... So I was doing a radio show and it's all very f***ing petty. I was on a radio show and I picked Eddie Alvarez to beat him. That was it. I just looked down at Twitter and I got some proper abuse off him, talking all kinds of sh*t... and that was it. I mean you talked sh*t, whatever, fine. Good luck to you but we are done, we're not mates anymore," Michael Bisping said.

Despite not being friends anymore, Michael Bisping respects Conor McGregor's achievements inside the octagon

While he admits not being on good terms with Conor McGregor anymore, Michael Bisping insists that he doesn't hate the Irishman either. He went on to praise McGregor for his 'phenomenal' achievements in the UFC, including becoming the first ever champ-champ.

Bisping also claimed that the run McGregor went on until 2016 will never be replicated.

