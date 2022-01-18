"Tommy Fury doesn't have a big enough name" - Michael Bisping reveals his thoughts on a potential rescheduling of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Michael Bisping has weighed in on the potential rescheduling of the boxing match between internet sensation Jake Paul and Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said he would be interested in seeing Paul and 'TNT' throw down inside the squared circle.

However, according to Bisping, one hiccup that may come in the way of the fight getting rescheduled is Fury's popularity, or the lack thereof. The former UFC middleweight champion claimed Fury might not be a big enough draw for Showtime.

"I would like to see him fight Tommy Fury. Tommy Fury would be logical. Similar size, similar age, similar experience, same sport, both boxers. But Tommy Fury doesn't have a big enough name to warrant the kind of deals that are in place with Showtime. So, it's gonna be interesting to see how this all plays out."

Catch Michael Bisping's full video below:

Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to fight in a boxing match on December 18. Unfortunately, 'TNT' had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped up as a short-notice replacement to face 'The Problem Child' in a rematch. Paul won the fight in the sixth round by brutally knocking Woodley out cold.

Jake Paul is not interested in fighting Tommy Fury anymore

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul no longer seems interested in a fight with Tommy Fury.

As reported by Michael Benson, 'The Problem Child' believes Fury does not deserve to fight him. The 25-year-old said he would rather fight heavyweight champion Tyson Fury or Tommy and Tyson's father John Fury before thinking of going toe-to-toe with 'TNT'.

"He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul on Tommy Fury calling for him to reschedule their fight: "He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy." [ @TheVolumeSports Jake Paul on Tommy Fury calling for him to reschedule their fight: "He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy." [@TheVolumeSports]

Paul is currently 5-0 as a professional boxer with four knockouts to his name. 22-year-old Fury, meanwhile, is also undefeated with a 7-0 record.

Also Read Article Continues below

On paper, the matchup makes sense as both are up-and-coming fighters. However, remains to be seen whether the fight actually comes to fruition or not.

Edited by Harvey Leonard