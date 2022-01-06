"Lump of uninhabitable ice" - Michael Bisping shares his hilarious take on whether Pluto should be considered a planet 

Michael Bisping has weighed in on recent debates surrounding Pluto's 'dwarf planet' status. The UFC Hall of Famer believes naming Pluto a planet or dwarf planet is insignificant as it is uninhabitable.

'The Count' wrote on Twitter:

"Planet/dwarf planet. Who cares. Lump of uninhabitable ice is what it is."

michael @bisping Metro @MetroUK Looks like we're doing this one again: scientists now think Pluto should be reinstated as a planet. trib.al/NbyA4t7 Looks like we're doing this one again: scientists now think Pluto should be reinstated as a planet. trib.al/NbyA4t7 Planet/dwarf planet. Who cares. Lump of uninhabitable ice is what it is. twitter.com/metrouk/status… Planet/dwarf planet. Who cares. Lump of uninhabitable ice is what it is. twitter.com/metrouk/status…

While it was initially considered a planet, Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union. According to the IAU, there are three criteria to fulfill in order for a body to be classified as a planet:

It is in orbit around the sun.

It has sufficient mass to assume hydrostatic equilibrium (a nearly round shape).

It has ‘cleared the neighborhood’ around its orbit.

Pluto was officially dubbed a dwarf planet after it failed to meet the final criteria as it had become gravitationally dormant.

However, there has always been debate surrounding Pluto's dwarf planet status. In a paper set to be published in the scientific journal Icarus, experts have said that IAU’s definition was based on a ‘folk concept of a planet that contradicted the scientific view’. The study suggests that Pluto should be reinstated as the ninth planet in our solar system.

Michael Bisping weighs in Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will clash in a highly anticipated title unifier at UFC 270. Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight.

According to Bisping, the upcoming heavyweight clash is a fight between power and skill. Bisping also revealed that he see a potential future title reign for No.10-ranked heavyweight Tom Aspinall. Bisping recently told fans in a Q&A session on YouTube:

“I do see a championship for Tom Aspinall in the future. Soon? I don’t know about that. So, we’ve got Francis [Ngannou], and we’ve got Ciryl Gane. Who’s gonna win that? I don’t know. You've got power vs. skill. You've got finesse vs. force. You could go on all day, couldn’t you? It’s gonna be an interesting fight; it really is. Of course, the guys know each other."

Catch Michael Bisping's Q&A session with fans below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham