"When you scratch the surface... it's not that vicious" - Michael Bisping shuts down Simon Jordan after talkSPORT host claims the UFC makes him "wince"

Michael Bisping did not appreciate Simon Jordan's comments on the UFC and gave a fitting reply to claims the sport of MMA is "vicious."

MMA as a sport has often been criticized for being too brutal. During its early days, it was compared to "human cockfighting. "Senator John McCain event sent letters to the governors of all 50 US states asking them to ban it.

It has come a long way, with the Fertitta brothers and Dana White working with athletic associations across the United States to introduce weight classes and set stringent rules.

On the mid-morning talkSPORT programme, 'The Count' and Jordan traded blows about MMA, with Jordan stating that the sport is too brutal and makes him wince. Michael Bisping replied:

"MMA is the most technical sport on the planet, let me tell you... because you have to master so many different Olympic sports... the only thing is we do them all together... the only thing is to the layman, obviously as yourself, when you somebody hit the ground, you think, 'Wow, that's vicious...' But what you don't see that when you scratch the surface and when you get into it, it's not that vicious."

Bisping also stated that in boxing, fighters take a lot of blows to the head and there 10-15 deaths every year. Meanwhile, in MMA, the former UFC middleweight champion noted that fighters take blows all over their bodies and so don't suffer to the head as much.

Michael Bisping praises Colby Covington’s fight promotion skills

Michael Bisping thinks Colby Covington is doing a great job at promoting his fights and driving interest.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal settled their long-awaited grudge at UFC 272. It was a dominant performance from 'Chaos', who repeatedly took Masvidal down and battered him.

Bisping told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“I think he does a great job. I think he really sells it. I think he gets people very, very much interested. He is a heel. I did an interview with him last week for BT Sport and it was a very compelling interview, very honest and open of him."

'The Count' also said that Covington is unlucky in some ways that Kamaru Usman is the welterweight champion. If he wasn't around, Bisping believes 'Chaos' would be the champion.

