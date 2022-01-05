"As a fan sign me up" - Michael Bisping wants to see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 271

Michael Bisping is very interested in a potential banger between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' predicted the scrap to likely go down at UFC 271 in February.

"So yeah, I love it. As a fan, sign me up. UFC 271, Houston, Texas, I'm jumping the gun there but that's what I think. My powers of deduction are strong with this. Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz is gonna go down and I am here for it. Well done to both of you guys," said Michael Bisping.

Catch the full video of Michael Bisping talking about a potential fight between Diaz and Poirier below:

After going back-and-forth on social media for quite some time, 'The Diamond' has revealed that he is in talks with the UFC for a showdown with Diaz.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting



mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… Dustin Poirier confirms Nate Diaz fight to take place "within six weeks" Dustin Poirier confirms Nate Diaz fight to take place "within six weeks"mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/RuAtV8ree1

The Louisiana native made the announcement during his most recent appearance on 'The Fight with Teddy Atlas':

"I don't want to give too much because I do not know what I can say. No contract has been signed yet but if this does go through, I am going to take it... Like I need to go and run now, that's how short notice it is. It will be a barnburner... It is Nate Diaz and, just like he got on Twitter, I'm not gonna say what card or date," said Dustin Poirier.

Watch Dustin Poirier in conversation with Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout below:

Nate Diaz has seemingly turned down the possibility of a scrap with Dustin Poirier

After Dustin Poirier's appearance on the Teddy Atlas show, Nate Diaz uploaded a post on Twitter. The Stockton native appears to have turned down the fight against 'The Diamond'. In the tweet, Diaz insulted both Poirier and UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira:

"I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don't want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let's do this... Ps Olivera [Oliveira] you suck too"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼

Ps Olivera you suck too I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do thisPs Olivera you suck too I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this 👊🏼Ps Olivera you suck too

Also Read Article Continues below

The two UFC stars were originally supposed to do battle at UFC 230 in November 2018. The fight did not come to fruition as Poirier had to pull out due to an injury.

Edited by John Cunningham