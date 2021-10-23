"Never say never" - Michael Bisping weighs in on Nate Diaz possibly fighting one of the Paul brothers instead of extending his UFC contract 

Michael Bisping isn't ruling out the possibility of Nate Diaz fighting either of the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, down the line. He also acknowledged that the UFC is unlikely to co-promote a fight featuring Jake Paul and one of their stars.

Having said that, Bisping feels stranger things have happened in the past so he wouldn't be completely surprised if the matchup does get booked in the future. He also said that he'd love to see a fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Bisping stated the following:

"The UFC are very smart and, generally, someone like Nate Diaz isn't just going to get to fight out of his contract. This is just the way they operate. A lot of promotions, they all do it. You negotiate before the final fight of the contract so who knows? I don't think Dana would ever do a joint promotion with Jake Paul. I would love to see Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul. I think that would be a tremendous fight but it's not a case of that. Now I will say this you never know, I mean McGregor did go and fight Mayweather, so it's not beyond the realms of possibility. I can't see it happening to be honest, a co-promotion or anything like that but never say never," Bisping said.

Nate Diaz's expected matchup with Vicente Luque has hit a roadblock

Diaz has just one more fight left under his current UFC contract and it seems that the promotion is unlikely to allow him to fight it out before signing an extension. Diaz was expected to fight Vicente Luque by the end of the year. Luque's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed the fight will only go down if Nate Diaz extends his contract:

"Listen, I believe Nate Diaz has one fight left on his contract. I like the [Luque vs. Diaz] fight. I think it’s a great fight. I think the UFC, it’s a business, they want to make money and I think Nate and Conor [McGregor] will make them so much money. I think the only way UFC will agree to make this fight happen [is] if Nate re-signs with the UFC,” Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting.

