"Jake Paul is all about the fighters" - Miesha Tate believes 'The Problem Child' could become the first boxing promoter with a 'fighter-first' ethos

Miesha Tate believes that Jake Paul could have a positive impact on the combat sports industry, particularly on the sport of boxing.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on the Throwing Down podcast, Tate asserted that Paul could be the first boxing promoter with a fighter-first approach.

When asked if she'd consider signing up with the YouTube megastar's promotion company, MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), the 35-year-old stated:

“I believe I would. I mean, I would be the first, yeah, I mean, I would be the first one to do it. Obviously, I’m still over here; gotta do my thing in the UFC. But if it goes where I have the faith it could go and do the things that I believe he could do, I think it might be the first time in boxing history that we have a fighter-first promoter. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that, at least in boxing."

"I truthfully think that Scott Coker is a fighters-first kind of man. I think that Dana White, he’s still like a fighters-first kind of promoter in a lot of ways. He’s just got a huge business to run. But I believe that Jake Paul is all about the fighters. And, I mean, signing Amanda (Serrano) says it all; it says everything.”

Miesha Tate cited the example of MMA legend Anderson Silva, who's been competing as a professional boxer lately. 'The Spider' was released from the UFC in late 2020 and has been competing in a couple of boxing matches.

Tate opined that Silva isn't as experienced or accomplished in the sport of boxing compared to legends like Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather. However, she believes that Silva's brand value as a combat sports megastar makes him a valuable signing for any boxing promoter.

Tate then reiterated that it would be interesting to see who Jake Paul signs to his promotion company:

“I think we’re gonna be able to tell a lot by his first four, five signings; what direction he’s going with this. Are we going to get some interesting people in there?”

You can watch Miesha Tate's explanation in the tweet below:

MMA on SiriusXM @MMAonSiriusXM

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… "I think it might be the first time in boxing history we have a fighter first promoter."📽️ @MieshaTate @ReneePaquette discuss Jake Paul's promotion and if Miesha would ever sign with him. 👀⬇️Catch the FULL conversation on the Throwing Down podcast⬇️ "I think it might be the first time in boxing history we have a fighter first promoter."📽️ @MieshaTate & @ReneePaquette discuss Jake Paul's promotion and if Miesha would ever sign with him. 👀⬇️Catch the FULL conversation on the Throwing Down podcast⬇️

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… https://t.co/a9svLKGDGy

Miesha Tate returns this November; Jake Paul looks for his next fight

After retiring from MMA in November 2016, Miesha Tate returned in July this year and picked up a third-round TKO win over Marion Reneau. Tate is currently scheduled to fight Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night 198 on November 20th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul's most recent fight was a split decision win against Tyron Woodley in their professional boxing match in August 2021.

Also Read

Paul's next opponent and comeback date are yet to be determined. 'The Problem Child' recently alluded to the possibility of fighting Tommy Fury next, but nothing has been confirmed for now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh