Mike Tyson reveals if he considered switching to MMA when he was boxing professionally

Mike Tyson has revealed that he never really considered making the transition from boxing to MMA when he was an active professional fighter.

Tyson did, however, suggest that he’d be open to adding MMA skills to his overall combat sports arsenal.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the former heavyweight champion opened up on multiple topics. Upon being asked whether he ever considered getting into the UFC when he competed as a professional boxer, Tyson stated:

“Listen, I never really thought about that stuff. But I would train and learn that style, though. But listen, I’m just the kind of guy, if I know some sh** like this, I’m gonna hit somebody in the f**king street with some sh**, some stupid sh**. I’m one of those guys. It’s ridiculous. They say, you know, I’m just giving somebody 40 f**king million dollars and I met f**king 10 seconds ago. That’s the kind of idiocy I’m talking about. Stupid motherf**ker.”

You can watch the podcast episode featuring Mike Tyson in the video below:

Mike Tyson reached the pinnacle of professional boxing by capturing one of the most coveted titles in the sport, the undisputed heavyweight championship. His record stands at 50-6, with two no contests.

Over the course of his long and storied career, Tyson faced some of the most dangerous heavyweights in professional boxing history, including Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno and Larry Holmes.

Will Mike Tyson return to the boxing ring?

Mike Tyson’s final professional boxing bout took place in 2005. He hasn’t competed professionally since. However, he has laced up the gloves for a couple of exhibition boxing matches in the ensuing years.

In the aftermath of Mike Tyson’s blockbuster exhibition boxing bout against fellow legendary pugilist Roy Jones Jr. last November, fans have been clamoring to see ‘Iron Mike’ compete again in similar matchups.

Mike Tyson has expressed his willingness to continue competing in exhibition fights for his fans. There has been speculation that he could potentially face fellow legends like Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

