"After that night, everything changes" - Georges St-Pierre reveals what he considers to be the greatest moment of his career

Georges St-Pierre has revealed that his victory over Matt Serra in their rematch at UFC 83 was the greatest moment of his career.

The 40-year-old took part in several interviews at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony last week. A video clip from one of his interviews has now been tweeted by the UFC on BT Sport Twitter account.

When asked what he considers to be the best moment of his MMA career, Georges St-Pierre answered:

“There’s so many, but my number-one is when I beat Matt Serra in Montreal (Quebec, Canada) – because it was at the time when the sport (of MMA) was not really accepted by the media. And after that night, everything changes. And it was a great opportunity for me to perform in front of all my family and friends.”

Georges St-Pierre was inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame last Thursday. He is a former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion.

‘Rush’ as an MMA pioneer and Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Serra

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



in 2007, Matt Serra shocked the world and finished GSP!



📺📱 Watch thousands more fights on Biggest shock in UFC history?! 😱 #OnThisDay in 2007, Matt Serra shocked the world and finished GSP!📺📱 Watch thousands more fights on @UFCFightPass Biggest shock in UFC history?! 😱



#OnThisDay in 2007, Matt Serra shocked the world and finished GSP!



📺📱 Watch thousands more fights on @UFCFightPass https://t.co/VUoQcZywik

Georges ‘Rush’ St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen. He is a true pioneer who not only helped MMA gain recognition as a legitimate sport in Canada but also elevated its popularity worldwide.

The UFC 83 fight, which Georges St-Pierre addressed in his interview, saw him avenge his loss to Matt Serra. In their first fight, Serra defeated GSP via first-round TKO at UFC 69 to win the UFC welterweight title.

St-Pierre worked his way back to a rematch against Serra, winning the interim title and facing the American fighter in a title unification bout.

The Canadian MMA legend fought Serra in a rematch at UFC 83. He beat Serra via second-round TKO and once again became the undisputed UFC welterweight champion.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Apr19.2008



Georges St-Pierre once again becomes the UFC Welterweight Champion,



when he dominates Matt Serra in his hometown of Montreal. Apr19.2008



Georges St-Pierre once again becomes the UFC Welterweight Champion,



when he dominates Matt Serra in his hometown of Montreal. https://t.co/8opE7E7UON

The UFC 83 matchup took place at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 19th, 2008. It is hailed by many as the event that helped MMA break through as a popular sport in Canada.

Also Read

Georges St-Pierre hasn’t competed in the sport of MMA since November 2017. Despite rumors of a potential comeback, he recently suggested that he currently doesn’t plan on coming out of retirement.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh