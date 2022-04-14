"Already the boogie man" - Muhammad Mokaev claims everyone has turned down a fight against him

Muhammad Mokaev recently claimed that "everyone" in the UFC's flyweight division is turning down a fight against him.

Mokaev made his UFC debut at UFC London last month. The 21-year-old fighter maximized the chance to fight on the world's biggest MMA stage, earning a sensational first-round submission win against Cody Durden.

Now, 'The Punisher' seems to be having trouble finding his next opponent. He even labeled himself as the 'Boogeyman' of the flyweight division as he recently wrote on Twitter:

"Crazy, 21 years old, 1 fight ufc and already the boogie man. Everyone has turned down fighting me @ufc"

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev Crazy, 21 years old, 1 fight ufc and already the boogie man. Everyone has turned down fighting me 🤦🏻‍♂️ @ufc Crazy, 21 years old, 1 fight ufc and already the boogie man. Everyone has turned down fighting me 🤦🏻‍♂️ @ufc

Mokaev currently holds a professional record of 7-0. He fought in organizations like Celtic Gladiator and Brave CF before joining the UFC. Of his seven professional wins, the Dagestan-born Englishman has managed to earn five finishes, two of which were TKOs, and three were submissions.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Mokaev before his UFC debut. Needless to say, the youngster didn't disappoint. He showed the world a glimpse of his talent with a spectacular 58-second win in his promotional debut.

Who should Muhammad Mokaev face in his next UFC fight?

Mokaev recently set his sights on fighting No.2-ranked flyweight contender Kai Kara-France for his next bout. Kara-France is currently on a three-fight winning streak and is coming off a decision win against Askar Askarov in his last fight. 'Don't Blink' also had a spectacular knockout finish against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

Mokaev recently took to social media to issue an ambitious callout to the New Zealander, writing:

"Would love to fight Kai Kara France July 23rd, I know he is ranked high but why not while he is waiting for title shot I’ll sign contract with my closed eyes @ufc @Mickmaynard2"

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev

I’ll sign contract with my closed eyes @Mickmaynard2 Would love to fight Kai Kara France July 23rd, I know he is ranked high but why not while he is waiting for title shotI’ll sign contract with my closed eyes @ufc Would love to fight Kai Kara France July 23rd, I know he is ranked high but why not while he is waiting for title shot I’ll sign contract with my closed eyes @ufc @Mickmaynard2

However, Kara-France could potentially be fighting for the title next. Even champion Deiveson Figueiredo said that he wants to fight the 29-year-old.

A fight against someone in the top 15 might make sense for Muhammad Mokaev. He has also issued a call out to No.10-ranked David Dvorak, but Dvorak hasn't responded to that yet.

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev When you see and don’t answer 🙃

Is he really top 10? Or just number When you see and don’t answer 🙃Is he really top 10? Or just number https://t.co/0oAvkm3deM

It will be interesting to see what's next for the unranked prospect. Fans will certainly keep an eye on how his career progresses.

Edited by Avinash Tewari