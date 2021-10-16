"If I do, I'm gonna hit the target" - Nate Diaz claims he can throw a better first pitch than Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz has jibed at rival Conor McGregor yet again. Given the opportunity, Diaz claims he will throw a better first pitch than McGregor did recently at a Chicago Cubs game. The Stockton native said he wants to throw the first pitch at a San Francisco Giants game in Major League Baseball.

In an interview with TMZ, Diaz was asked if the Giants had invited him to throw a ceremonial first pitch for their upcoming play-offs fixture. In response, Diaz said the following:

"I don't know but if I do I'm going to hit the target."

Conor McGregor threw a ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field ahead of a recent game between the Cubs and Minnesota Twins. McGregor's throw had a lot of power behind it but it lacked control and almost hit a person in the crowd. The failed first pitch led to many celebrities mocking the Irishman.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor ( @TheNotoriousMMA ) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." https://t.co/GTZQDqUbeU

Conor McGregor defends failed first pitch at Chicago Cubs game

Conor McGregor, however, remains proud of his throw and claims his first pitch was a display of venom, composure and balance. When comparisons were drawn between McGregor's failed first pitch and that of American rapper 50 Cent's, the Irishman said the following:

"The audacity to compare mine with this p**s! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass. The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable.

"Anyway back to the pitch.. Venom. Composure. Balance! The gold bar of Patek almost came flying off me it was that fast and powerful. I’d take it back to @patekphilippe for adjusting but this watch is now discontinued. A rare. I Bought for 80k in Weirs jeweler of Ireland and today it is worth close to 500k. And going up. Fifty has a nice hublot too. Big Bang. Small bucks 50cent. One has power. One is the director of media relations for some show called power. You know what it is. The Mac in Chicago! @tidlsport #tidltour"

