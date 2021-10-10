Nate Diaz reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3, claims he wants to box but has been 'stuck inside a cage'

Nate Diaz was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on October 9 to witness the epic conclusion to the rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. During an interview with BT Sport following the fight, Diaz said he enjoyed watching Wilder and Fury throw caution to the wind in their trilogy fight.

"I thought that was a good fight, an entertaining fight. I'm glad that I came and it's good to watch... I'm a fan of Fury. I'm a fan of the Fury-Wilder trilogy so it's cool."

Diaz said he's a fan of Tyson Fury and his rivalry with Deontay Wilder. Competing in the UFC for several years now, Nate Diaz knows a lot about rivalries. His own feud with Conor McGregor continues to grab headlines to date, five years after they last fought each other.

Nate Diaz also weighed in on whether he wanted to step inside the boxing ring. The Stockton native said he has always wanted to box but has been 'stuck inside a cage.' However, Diaz did not rule out the possibility of donning boxing gloves in the future.

"Yeah, I have always been wanting to box [but] I have been stuck inside the cage. We'll see what happens."

Who is Nate Diaz fighting next?

Nate Diaz is expected to fight surging welterweight contender Vicente Luque by the end of the year. Luque called out Diaz after beating Michael Chiesa at UFC 265.

"To me, Nate is a fighter and fighters fight, and I’m the kind of fighter that’s going to put on an exciting fight no matter who it is. So, Nate wants a big fight, I’m not going to sell it by talking, but I’m definitely going to sell it by fighting.”

Also Read

Nate Diaz later responded to Luque's callout via Twitter.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh