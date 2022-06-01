"They say cooks have some perks here inside the prison" - Paulo Costa pokes fun at Jorge Masvidal after reports of 'Borrachinha' being arrested in Brazil emerge

Paulo Costa recently poked fun at BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal.

After allegedly assaulting archnemesis Colby Covington, 'Gamebred' was recently arrested on a felony battery charge. In a similar situation, UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa was also detained in Brazil after allegedly elbowing a nurse at a vaccination clinic. Costa allegedly attempted to obtain a vaccination card to prove COVID-19 immunization without first receiving the vaccination.

In the wake of their arrests under similar situations, 'Borrachinha' turned to his official Twitter account to joke about it.

"They say cooks have some perks here inside the prison. Just saying I don’t like burritos cabron"

You can check out the the tweet below:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA they say cooks have some perks here inside the prison. Just saying I don’t like burritos cabron they say cooks have some perks here inside the prison. Just saying I don’t like burritos cabron https://t.co/w8RoiPaw64

Costa currently holds a 13-2 record in the UFC and is on a two-fight losing streak. His last outing in the octagon was against Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori, where he lost to Vettori via unanimous decision.

Costa is reportedly scheduled to fight Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 on August 20, 2022.

Paulo Costa calls for fair championship at no weight middleweight division

In the build-up to his bout against Marvin Vettori last year, Costa earned a lot of flak for his casual attitude towards his weight cut.

Taking to his Twitter handle, 'Borrachinha' recently demanded a middleweight bout with no limit with regard to the weight.

The middleweight tweeted the following:

"I want a fight on no weight middleweight division fair championship. Scales off. Let’s go your motherf*****s"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA I want a fight on no weight middleweight division fair championship. Scales off. Let’s go your motherfuckers I want a fight on no weight middleweight division fair championship. Scales off. Let’s go your motherfuckers

In the lead-up to his upcoming fight against Luke Rockhold, many have expressed their concern about Costa not making weight.

One such person is Chael Sonnen.

In a recent YouTube video uploaded to his channel, Sonnen was confident that 'Borrachinha' would not make weight for his potential bout against Rockhold.

'The American Gangster' said:

"Paulo can't make weight. Paulo's not going to make weight. I'm not looking into some crystal ball here. We know as human beings we don'tget smaller with time. We know about the work ethic and training of Paulo Costa. We know that Chael personally has made a very loud and boisterous push to get Paulo out of division completely and just give him a fresh coat of paint, a new start at 205 pounds. Now if I'm wrong and he pulls down to 185, fine, eat my words. But I'm very comfortable telling you guys that's not going to happen."

Watch Sonnen give his opinion on Costa below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far