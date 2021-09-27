"I'm done wasting my time on you coward" - Petr Yan responds to Aljamain Sterling's claim that 'No Mercy' blocked him on social media

Petr Yan has responded to Aljamain Sterling's claim that the Russian fighter disrespected his fiancee and blocked 'Funkmaster' on social media. In response, Yan said that he would never say anything negative or insulting about someone's family. He further asked the champ to "grow the b***s to fight" him.

"Stop lying I will never say anything bad about someone’s family. And yes you are blocked until you will grow the b***s to fight me, for now I’m done wasting my time on you coward" Petr Yan tweeted.

Yan and Sterling were scheduled to run it back in a title fight at UFC 267 but 'Funkmaster' was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury. The UFC is looking for a replacement for Sterling and Cory Sandhagen is reportedly leading the race to fight Petr Yan at UFC 267. The fight will likely be for the interim title.

Petr Yan isn't content to wait for Aljamain Sterling anymore; willing to fight any top contender

In a recently released selfie video, Petr Yan tore into Sterling for pulling out of the contest. In the clip, 'No Mercy' said that that he isn't willing to wait for the rematch anymore. Yan wants to fight a top contender next instead of waiting for Sterling to return:

“You all know that [Sterling] just ran away like a sneaky coward. I am not going to sit and wait for him. I am going to fight. Give me any fighter, top-five, top-seven, top-10. Anyone who deserves to fight for the belt and I will get the job done,” Petr Yan said. (Translated by Russian media outlet RT Sport)

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling fought for the bantamweight title at UFC 259. After dominating Sterling for most of the fight, Yan shockingly lost the title via DQ for illegally kneeing his grounded opponent. Sterling subsequently became the first fighter in UFC history to win a title via DQ.

