Petr Yan reveals who he thinks won the T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen fight

Petr Yan has given his take on the Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw fight. According to the former UFC bantamweight champion, Sandhagen didn't win the fight.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Petr Yan simply said that he didn't think Sandhagen won the fight against Dillashaw. 'No Mercy' admitted that the bout was a close one but maintained that the returning Dillashaw deserved to walk out with the triumph.

"No, I don't think so. I don't think he won the fight. It was a very very close fight but he didn't win that fight."

Back in July, Sandhagen and Dillashaw faced each other in an incredible five-round main event fight. The bout was Dillashaw's return fight in the UFC and he was taken to the limit by 'The Sandman'.

After a back-and-forth battle between the two men, it was Dillashaw who walked out with the win. Many believed that Sandhagen was the one who should've been announced victorious on the night. However, it was the former UFC bantamweight champion who was the winner on the judges' scorecards.

Petr Yan will face Cory Sandhagen this weekend at UFC 267

At the upcoming UFC 267 event, Petr Yan will be in action against Cory Sandhagen. The two men will compete for the interim UFC bantamweight title.

Originally, Yan was supposed to rematch his arch-rival Aljamain Sterling, who controversially won the belt back at UFC 259 after 'No Mercy' caught him with an illegal knee.

With Sterling withdrawing, Sandhagen was announced as the replacement. Despite coming off a loss to Dillashaw, 'The Sandman' has the opportunity to get his hands on UFC gold. He certainly deserves to fight for the belt after two incredible victories over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar prior to his tight loss to Dillashaw.

