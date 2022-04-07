"If we see his team, we kill" - Petr Yan says it's kill on sight with Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will finally have their rematch at UFC 273, nearly thirteen months after their first fight. Tensions have been high since Sterling became the champion due to Yan's illegal knee to the head of a downed opponent that led to a disqualification.

Now that UFC 273 fight week is here, little has changed with Sterling and Yan's viewpoints on each other. During UFC 273 media day, 'No Mercy' had this to say about a potential run-in with 'Funk Master' and his team:

"If we see his team, we kill. Right now, not Saturday."

Safe to say, 'No Mercy' is not a fan of 'Funk Master.' Yan's career was thrown off track because of the illegal knee, and Sterling continued to mock him during the layoff. Now that the Russian has beaten Cory Sandhagen for the interim title, the trolling has only increased.

Since their first fight, Sterling has found several ways to mock Yan, including parody videos about the infamous illegal knee.

Despite Yan's threats, he needs to prevent any altercations to ensure the fight happens. The rematch has already been rescheduled several times, and another one could cause the matchup to be cursed forever. Both fighters have talked the talk, and now it's time to walk the walk.

Petr Yan says it's personal with Aljamain Sterling

Despite the copious amount of trash talk, sometimes fighters want to sell the fight rather than disrespect their opponent. At UFC 273 media day, Petr Yan made it clear that the rematch is personal. Yan said:

"I can say it's personal, but it is very important to beat him up and show who he truly is."

The rematch between Yan and Sterling will not only settle their beef but also set the future of the bantamweight division. Bantamweight is not a division lacking top contenders and whoever walks away with the title needs to be ready to have a target on their back.

Once the champion is crowned on April 9, TJ Dillashaw will be waiting for his chance to regain the title. Meanwhile, rising contenders Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili are getting closer to a future title shot. Overall, the bantamweight division is stacked with talent, and the Yan vs. Sterling rivalry is a great example.

