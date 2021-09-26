Petr Yan uses a Nate Diaz meme to flame Aljamain Sterling for pulling out of their title fight at UFC 267

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan took to Twitter to react to Aljamain Sterling pulling out of their title fight, which was scheduled for UFC 267, due to a neck injury.

'No Mercy' responded to an old tweet in which he accurately predicted that 'Funk Master' would pull out from their highly anticipated rematch for the bantamweight strap.

"Told you," reacted Petr Yan to his old Tweet.

In their first fight at UFC 259, Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling when the American was down on his knees. The shot, which qualifies as illegal per the unified MMA rules, was enough to grant Sterling a victory as Yan was disqualified. The decision was one of the most controversial title changes in UFC history.

Petr Yan also posted a meme via Twitter reacting to Sterling falling out of their scheduled bout. The GIF displays a moment from Nate Diaz's famous interview after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 196, where the Stockton native pulled off a huge upset.

The Russian, who was leading on the judges' scorecards, has been rallying for a rematch since the fight.

Check out the scorecards for their first fight below:

Petr Yan responded to Sean O'Malley for his response about wanting to replace Aljamain Sterling at UFC 267

Petr Yan also responded to 'Suga' Sean O'Malley after the latter reacted to the news of Aljamain Sterling dropping out of UFC 267.

"What's up poodle?" - replied Petr Yan to 'Suga' Sean O'Malley's Tweet hinting towards a potential match-up.

'Suga' has been on the rise in the UFC bantamweight division after losing just once against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252.

O'Malley, who's a precision striker, has been hailed by many as a future UFC champion. 'Sugar' will now look to advocate for his own name instead of Cory Sandhagen to face Yan for UFC bantamweight gold.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Plan is to do an interim title. Cory Sandhagen is the current frontrunner but nothing is done (remember, Dillashaw is coming off surgery.) Developing. Aljamain Sterling is out of the Oct. 30 title rematch vs. Petr Yan, per @MikeHeck_JR and @DamonMartin . Lingering neck issues.Plan is to do an interim title. Cory Sandhagen is the current frontrunner but nothing is done (remember, Dillashaw is coming off surgery.) Developing. Aljamain Sterling is out of the Oct. 30 title rematch vs. Petr Yan, per @MikeHeck_JR and @DamonMartin. Lingering neck issues.



Plan is to do an interim title. Cory Sandhagen is the current frontrunner but nothing is done (remember, Dillashaw is coming off surgery.) Developing.

