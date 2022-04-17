"There was no problem with the way he was saying it" - Quinton Jackson talks about Joe Rogan's 'N-word' controversy, recounts his own experience of being banned on Instagram

Quinton Jackson recently revisited the 'N-Word' controversy surrounding UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. He recounted his own experience on Instagram where he was likely banned by the social networking service for supporting the popular podcast host.

Speaking to 'The Schmo', Jackson detailed how his Instagram account was immediately suspended after leaving a witty comment on a post:

"I come in on one of my friend's posts. It was something funny and I made a joke. One guy didn't like my joke and he said some b******t to me. And I was like, 'It's a f*****g joke' and I said, 'You sound like a b***h.' And all the curse words that I said, I spelled it wrong and my page immediately got banned."

Jackson explained that his account was soon reinstated, only to be banned again without any explanation. However, the former UFC champion offered his take on what could have possibly led to the suspension:

"Somebody tagged me in a post when these people were getting mad about Joe Rogan saying the N-word and I was like, 'You all are not mad at Joe Rogan for saying n*****, you all are mad at him for other things.' I said, 'Don't rope me into this.' I don't care who says n*****, who doesn't say n*****. I know Joe. I've met him several times. And based on the way he was saying it, there was no problem with the way he was saying it."

'Rampage' concluded that the world is becoming "too sensitive" and that people need to get over themselves.

Catch Quinton Jackson's full interaction with 'The Schmo' below:

Quinton Jackson on his future as a competitor

Quinton Jackson has had many memorable bouts throughout the course of his MMA career. However, he considers his latest fight against Fedor Emelianenko to be the most regrettable misstep due to his poor health at the time.

For this reason, the 43-year-old hopes to have a final run as a competitor and right the wrongs of his last outing. During the same interview with 'The Schmo', Jackson revealed that he wouldn't close the chapter on his career with his most recent performance.

The former UFC champion explained that regardless of how long it takes him to recover from his health issues, he is determined to return and perform in the future:

"I wouldn't be satisfied that's my last fight. I don't care how long it takes, I'm going to beat whatever this problem is, get back to my normal self and enjoy myself and go out there and fight."

Quinton Jackson fought Fedor Emelianenko in December 2019 where he suffered a first-round TKO loss in under three minutes.

