"Nobody's greater than Conor" - Rashad Evans lists Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen and Diaz brothers as best s**t talking promoters in MMA

Rashad Evans has marked Conor McGregor as the greatest trash talker in the sport. The number two spot on his list is occupied by former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, whose callout to Anderson Silva is one of the most iconic in the promotion's history.

Evans listed the Diaz brothers as the third-best trash talkers in the UFC. According to 'Suga', Nick and Nate Diaz can sell a fight without making a conscious effort.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, the former UFC light heavyweight champion offered his thoughts on the best trash talkers in the promotion:

"Nobody's greater than Conor [McGregor]. I mean I would say, number two would be Chael Sonnen. Chael Sonnen will be definitely number two. Let's see who will be number three. [The Diaz brothers] are very good at selling. They don't even mean to sell, they are just themselves. Unapologetically themselves."

Catch Rashad Evans' appearance on the PBD Podcast below:

Evans is scheduled to make his Eagle FC debut on January 28 at the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Rashad Evans' upcoming opponent

Rashad Evans will face submission artist Gabriel Checco in the co-main event at Eagle FC 44. The Brazilian holds a 12-5 professional MMA record with five submission wins.

Checco currently owns and trains out of Zangief Jiu Jitsu in Las Vegas. In preparation for his upcoming bout, Checco has brought in an old Chute Boxe teammate who is also one of UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira's main training partners.

In a recent interview with The AllStar, Checco stated that he was ready to bring out the aggressive style of his younger days for his fight with Evans:

“I felt since I moved to the United States, I was not that aggressive anymore. I little bit more passive. It’s been eight years already since I moved to the United States and I was like I gotta bring back that old Gabriel... It will be a totally different Gabriel. Very close to how I used to be when I started fighting. But the mentality really never changed... Kill or be killed. There is no place for second place in my mind. You gotta be the first one.”

Watch Gabriel Checco's interview with The AllStar below:

