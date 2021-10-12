"What an entitled, ignorant moron" - Referee Marc Goddard slams broadcaster James Whale for calling Tyson Fury 'an elephant lolloping all over'

Marc Goddard has slammed English broadcaster James Whale for criticizing boxing superstar Tyson Fury based on his appearance.

Goddard hopped on Twitter to condemn Whale after the television presenter and radio host called Fury "an elephant lolloping all over this ring." According to Goddard, Whale is:

"An entitled, ignorant moron. A Katie Hopkins attention grabbing wannabe. Please don’t forget James Whale actually gets PAID for this! Jesus Lord, car crash stuff."

This comes after a heated debate between Whale and former professional boxer Leon McKenzie went viral on social media. Whale, who admitted he knew nothing about boxing, believes Fury shouldn't be praised for being an elite-level athlete due to his unathletic-looking physique. On top of that, the host claimed boxing should not be regarded as a sport because it's merely a glorified form of a "barroom brawl."

Tensions flared when McKenzie called Whale out for being disrespectful to Fury. Believing he's entitled to "do whatever" he wanted, the broadcaster maintained that his opinion was valid because "I'm James Whale and I can speak about whatever I want to speak about."

Meanwhile, McKenzie – who was noticeably agitated by Whale's comments – chose to remain professional throughout the discussion. The former athlete said he acknowledges his bias towards boxing as he's from a family of pugilists.

Tyson Fury vanquished Deontay Wilder

The debate stemmed from Tyson Fury's recent victory against rival Deontay Wilder on Saturday. 'The Gypsy King' produced a championship-winning performance in the instant classic heavyweight clash.

Fury wrote the final chapter of the feud after he knocked Wilder out in the 11th round to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. In a post-fight interview, Fury said:

"It was a great fight tonight. It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. Wilder is a tough fighter... I always said I'm the best in the world and he's second-best."

The 33-year-old heavyweight was originally set to face fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua. However, Fury was mandated to compete in a trilogy bout against Wilder to honor a rematch clause in Wilder's contract.

Edited by Jack Cunningham