Rob Font says he considers Petr Yan the real UFC bantamweight champion

Rob Font has admitted that he considers Petr Yan the actual UFC bantamweight champion.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Rob Font claimed that Petr Yan was the superior fighter at UFC 259 and was far better than Aljamain Sterling, despite being disqualified for his illegal knee strike.

Rob Font then assessed Aljamain Sterling's performance from the fight and claimed that the 'Funkmaster' didn't really hit Yan with anything clean.

Font believes Sterling's offense definitely made him the busier of the two fighters but was never going to stop Yan from coming forward in the fight.

"You gotta look at Yan and his performance and consider him, obviously the champion, because it wasn't like Sterling was putting together clean combinations and hitting with anything real clean. It was busier but it was never going to stop Yan from coming forward and then the shots were kind of like, they weren't set up," Font said.

Rob Font went on to add that Yan hitting the illegal knee definitely wasn't a good moment for the fight and that 'No Mercy' is technically the UFC bantamweight champion right now.

"So he was never really in that fight like that, so it was tough, and then obviously he has hit the knee. So it sucks man but I guess, the answer to your question, I guess I technically consider Yan the champion right now."

Check out Rob Font's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Rob Font will face Jose Aldo in a huge bantamweight showdown

Rob Font's next fight will be a big one at bantamweight, as the top division contender will face former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo on December 4 at the UFC Apex.

The last time Rob Font was in action he defeated former division champion Cody Garbrandt while Aldo was victorious over fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265.

With a win over Aldo, Rob Font could edge one step closer to a title shot. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the next title fight at bantamweight will feature current champion Aljamain Sterling in action against interim champion Petr Yan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, the likes of T.J. Dillashaw and Rob Font are expected to be in the mix for a future shot at the gold.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Genci Papraniku