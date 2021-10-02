Sean O'Malley believes Henry Cejudo can beat Alexander Volkanovski to become UFC's first triple champ

Sean O'Malley believes Henry Cejudo can beat Alexander Volkanovski to become the UFC's first triple champ.

The 26-year-old talked about the potential superfight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo in the latest episode of his podcast 'The BrO'Malley Show'. 'Sugar' said:

"Henry and Volk, dude, that's very interesting. It's triple f****** champ. I don't know, that's an interesting fight. I don't know anybody that could beat Volk right now, not in this division. If anybody can somehow do it, it could be Cejudo. There's not even that much of a size difference really. I think Volk is probably a little thicker but they're about the same height."

Watch Sean O'Malley's take on the potential superfight between Volkanovski and Cejudo below:

Sean O'Malley thinks Dana White won't be too keen on making this superfight between Volkanovski and Cejudo. This is because the former two-divison UFC champion is retired and isn't a big draw for pay-per-view buys.

Alexander Volkanovski put on a spectacular performance against Brian Ortega. 'The Great' successfully defended his featherweight title for the second time at UFC 266.

Immediately after the fight, Cejudo took to Twitter to call out Volkanovski. The Olympic gold medalist believes he can dethrone the featherweight champion and appears more keen than ever to come out of retirement.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo

Demetrious”might rat” Johnson ✅

T.J Eposhaw ✅

Dominic “The booze” Cruz ✅

Pending Alexander The Average

@danawhite The next goat to slay! 🔪 🐐Demetrious”might rat” Johnson ✅T.J Eposhaw ✅Dominic “The booze” Cruz ✅Pending Alexander The Average The next goat to slay! 🔪 🐐

Demetrious”might rat” Johnson ✅

T.J Eposhaw ✅

Dominic “The booze” Cruz ✅

Pending Alexander The Average

@danawhite https://t.co/ld1lfGyi3J

Both fighters are interested in facing each other inside the octagon. Looking at the current situation of the featherweight division, the possibility of this superfight happening doesn't seem far-fetched.

Who is Sean O'Malley's next opponent?

Sean O'Malley is expected to face Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Paiva is an up-and-coming Brazilian fighter who is currently ranked No.15 in the bantamweight division. The 25-year-old is not as famous as 'Sugar' but he's definitely the more experienced fighter.

Also Read

The Brazilian made his way to the UFC by defeating Allan Nascimento on an episode of Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. After losing two back-to-back fights in the UFC, Paiva has surprised everyone by winning his last three bouts.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/HDx5MX3ZBR

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Jack Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Henry Cejudo can take down Alexander Volkanovski? Yes No 0 votes so far