"Charles could sub him early" - Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on the Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 269

Sean O'Malley has given his thoughts on what could go down when Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier meet for the UFC lightweight title this Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC 269, two veterans in the form of Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will square off for the right to be called the king of the 155-pound division.

It's been a long time coming, with the pair going through a string of ups and downs in their careers, but this weekend they'll collide in the final pay-per-view event of what has been another stacked year for the UFC.

Sean O'Malley, who will take on Raulian Paiva on the same card, has spoken about the bout and what may happen. In a podcast uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Sugar' said:

“Charles is so f***ing dangerous. Charles could sub him early, he could drop him dude, he’s got beautiful striking. If the fight goes longer and goes into that dog fight, Dustin Poirier shines there. It’s five fives, it’s kind of a toss-up for me, I like both fighters, I’m a fan of both of their styles, I have tough time picking that one dude.”

A lot of fans have gone down the same path when working out what their prediction is going to be for the fight, but in reality, it's anyone's guess.

There are so many weapons available to both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, which is why this is the definition of a can't miss fight.

The submission background of Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is a 3rd degree black belt under Ericson Cardoso and Jorge 'Macaco' Patino and has held his black belt distinction for almost a decade now.

Since entering the UFC, he's put those skills into practice in a big way by registering the most submission wins in UFC history (14). That's alongside three Submission of the Night honors and 11 Performance of the Night bonuses.

If Dustin Poirier is going to win this fight, he has to figure out a way to deal with these problems from 'Do Bronx'.

